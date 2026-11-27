Child marriage in Bangladesh: Why are fewer cases being reported?
One in every two girls is a victim of child marriage.
Child marriage has contributed to an increase in adolescent motherhood.
At the current rate of progress, it will take more than 64 years to eliminate child marriage.
“I wanted to continue my studies. I did not agree to the marriage. I kept saying that I was still a teenager and had not reached the legal age.” These are the words of a teenage girl who was a victim of child marriage. Her name is being withheld for her protection.
The schoolgirl was the president of a local adolescent club in her area. She used to raise awareness among other girls about the harmful effects of child marriage.
Every three months, she organised meetings in the courtyard of her home to raise awareness about preventing violence against women and child marriage.
Last year, just three months before she was due to sit her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, her parents forced her to marry.
Under the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017, a marriage involving a girl under the age of 18 or a boy under the age of 21 is considered child marriage. The law provides for a maximum of two years’ imprisonment for contracting, solemnising or conducting a child marriage.
Prothom Alo spoke to the girl from Rangabali upazila in Patuakhali on Thursday. She comes from a poor family. After hearing about her eagerness to study, the groom’s family had promised to pay for her education after the marriage.
However, within a month of the wedding, her husband began pressuring her for a dowry to finance his business. After facing abuse, she was divorced within three months.
The club, of which the girl had been president, is run by the local non-government organisation Village Education Resource Centre (VERC), with support from Manusher Jonno Foundation.
Kaniz Sultana, a project officer at VERC, told Prothom Alo that the girl had been taken to her grandmother’s house and married off suddenly. They had received no information about it.
She said that, despite knowing that child marriage is a punishable offence, many people arrange such marriages secretly. They do not even report arrangements for child marriages in other families.
Drawing on their experience of working at the grassroots, several people told Prothom Alo that many cases of child marriage are not being reported to government offices. Fewer complaints are also being lodged through the national emergency service.
A comparison with the figures from the past three years shows that complaints and prevention efforts have declined by as much as 40 per cent.
According to data from the Department of Women Affairs, 1,846 child marriages were prevented in 2023, 1,474 in 2024, 968 in 2025 and 479 in the first six months of 2026, from January to June. Figures for prevention efforts after June have not yet been compiled.
Three years ago, an average of five complaints was received a day. The number has been declining every year.
According to figures from the National Emergency Service 999, the number of calls reporting allegations of child marriage has also declined steadily. In 2023, the service received 6,499 calls reporting child marriage.
After visiting those areas, I felt that the situation regarding child marriage has reached an alarming level. What is even more concerning is that everyone is treating child marriage as normal and giving up, believing that it cannot be eliminated. As a result, not all cases are being reported.Laila Khondkar, convenor, Shishurai Shob
The figure fell to 4,109 in 2024 and 3,045 in 2025. From January to August this year, it received 2,548 calls. A comparison over the three years shows that the average number of calls has fallen from 18 a day to 11.
People working to prevent child marriage say fewer complaints and a decline in prevention efforts do not mean that child marriage has declined. Rather, the rate of secret child marriages may be increasing. They have called on the government to take further initiatives to prevent the practice.
Against this backdrop, today, 27 November, marks the first observance of the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage’. On 4 September, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on the issue and declared 27 November as the day of observance.
According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UNICEF in November last year, one in every two girls in the country is a victim of child marriage.
The rate of child marriage among girls under 18 across the country stands at 56 per cent. Child marriage has also contributed to an increase in adolescent motherhood. The adolescent birth rate is 92 per 1,000. At the current rate of progress, it will take more than 64 years to eliminate child marriage.
On 3 November, Women and Children’s Affairs Minister Abu Zafar Md Jahid Hossain told Prothom Alo at his office that the government planned to take effective measures to prevent child marriage. To this end, it would seek the views of local residents.
Complaints and prevention efforts fall, but has child marriage?
Thursday, this correspondent spoke to a mother in Rangabali upazila who forced two of her daughters into child marriage without any intervention. The mother told Prothom Alo that she has three daughters and one son, and that her husband is a day labourer.
Last year, she married off her daughter, who was an SSC candidate. After learning of the marriage, local elected representatives and people from non-government organisations intervened and stopped it. As a result, two months later, she took her daughter to her maternal aunt’s house and married her off there.
About three years earlier, she had married off another daughter, who was then in Class Nine. That girl now has a child of her own. In the mother’s words, “I will not marry off my next daughter as a child. She is in Class Eight. Let her continue studying.”
Katherine Brin Kamkong, the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) representative in Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that there is no integrated database of government services. As a result, a decline in complaints received by one government office does not necessarily mean that complaints have fallen overall.
One reason for the decline is that people are now making fewer complaints. Stopping one child marriage does not mean the risk has ended. There is no monitoring after a child marriage is prevented. In many cases, the family takes the girl elsewhere and marries her off. Those who file complaints feel that doing so is of no use. They are also afraid if their identities are not protected.
According to data from the Department of Women Affairs, 1,846 child marriages were prevented in 2023, 1,474 in 2024, 968 in 2025 and 479 in the first six months of 2026, from January to June. Figures for prevention efforts after June have not yet been compiled.
In July this year, Laila Khondkar, convenor of the organisation Shishurai Shob, visited Kunder Para Char in Gaibandha and Haluakandi Char in Sirajganj to assess the situation regarding child marriage.
She told Prothom Alo, “After visiting those areas, I felt that the situation regarding child marriage has reached an alarming level. What is even more concerning is that everyone is treating child marriage as normal and giving up, believing that it cannot be eliminated. As a result, not all cases are being reported.”
She further said that adolescent girls’ groups used to call to report child marriages and organise themselves to go and stop them. That is no longer happening.
Instead, groups are being formed on social media to promote child marriage. Some individuals have also been seen speaking in favour of the practice. She believes child marriage can be prevented by curbing the activities of misogynistic groups and ensuring that girls continue their studies.
Soma Dutta, programme manager at Manusher Jonno Foundation, said field experience showed that child marriage has not declined. She believes it will decline if efforts focus not only on raising awareness but also on addressing the reasons why it happens.
She added that many girls in remote areas have to travel long distances to attend secondary school after completing primary education. This leaves their families concerned about their safety. Child marriage will decline if steps are taken to address these security concerns, as well as social customs and poverty.
Under the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017, a marriage involving a girl under the age of 18 or a boy under the age of 21 is considered child marriage. The law provides for a maximum of two years’ imprisonment for contracting, solemnising or conducting a child marriage.
However, under the special provision in Section 19, a child marriage in certain circumstances, in the best interests of the minor and with a court order and the consent of the parents or guardian, is not considered an offence.
UNFPA representative Katherine Brin Kamkong has called for Section 19 to be amended, saying it creates scope for child marriage to be legitimised. She said child marriage is harmful to a girl’s health, education and safety.