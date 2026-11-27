“I wanted to continue my studies. I did not agree to the marriage. I kept saying that I was still a teenager and had not reached the legal age.” These are the words of a teenage girl who was a victim of child marriage. Her name is being withheld for her protection.

The schoolgirl was the president of a local adolescent club in her area. She used to raise awareness among other girls about the harmful effects of child marriage.

Every three months, she organised meetings in the courtyard of her home to raise awareness about preventing violence against women and child marriage.

Last year, just three months before she was due to sit her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, her parents forced her to marry.