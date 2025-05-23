Amended ICT rules of procedure narrates process of trying organisation

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has brought amendment to its rules of procedure, narrating the method of trying an organisation under the act.

ICT prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told BSS that the provision of trying and punishing an organisation was brought earlier by amending the ICT Act, but this latest amendment, which will be called “International Crimes Tribunal-1 Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025” has explained the method of trying that organisation and those, from that accused organisation, can represent it at the tribunal during the trial.

“...if cognisance is taken against any organisation, summons/warrant shall be served upon the President/Chairman/Chairperson or Secretary of the person (s) in charge of the concerned organisation. The organisation shall be represented by its President/Chairman/Chairperson or Secretary or any other member of the executive committee and accordingly the said person(s) may be made liable, if deemed expedient by the Tribunal, to be inflicted with punishment for violation of or disobedience to any order of the Tribunal in relation to or arising out of any order passed under the Act and/or Rules,” the Rule-30 said.