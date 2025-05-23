Amended ICT rules of procedure narrates process of trying organisation
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has brought amendment to its rules of procedure, narrating the method of trying an organisation under the act.
ICT prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told BSS that the provision of trying and punishing an organisation was brought earlier by amending the ICT Act, but this latest amendment, which will be called “International Crimes Tribunal-1 Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025” has explained the method of trying that organisation and those, from that accused organisation, can represent it at the tribunal during the trial.
“...if cognisance is taken against any organisation, summons/warrant shall be served upon the President/Chairman/Chairperson or Secretary of the person (s) in charge of the concerned organisation. The organisation shall be represented by its President/Chairman/Chairperson or Secretary or any other member of the executive committee and accordingly the said person(s) may be made liable, if deemed expedient by the Tribunal, to be inflicted with punishment for violation of or disobedience to any order of the Tribunal in relation to or arising out of any order passed under the Act and/or Rules,” the Rule-30 said.
Earlier on 22 May, the ICT-1 published the amended rules of procedure, keeping provision for the investigation officer or a prosecutor designated in probing a case, to arrest any accused or suspect.
“If the investigation officer has reason to believe that any offence has been committed, he shall proceed in person to the spot, investigate the facts and circumstances of the case and may arrest the accused(s)/suspected persons and make necessary discovery. The investigation officer may also seek assistance from the law enforcing agency in causing arrest, discovery and seizure,” said Rule-6 of the amended rules of procedure.
“But they have to produce the arrestee before the tribunal or any magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest,” prosecutor Tamim added.
“If any member of the Investigation Agency makes a petition to any Judicial Magistrate of the first class for recording any statement of witness, that Magistrate shall record such statement,” said Rule-24.
In line with the rules of procedure, the ICT chief prosecutor will be able to bring multiple accused under trial simultaneously or he will be able to try them separately. If multiple allegations are proved in the probe against a single accused, the chief prosecutor will be able to try multiple allegations simultaneously by filing a formal charge, the prosecutor further said.
Welcoming the amendment in the ICT rules of procedure, prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said the prosecution believes this will help the tribunal become of more international standard.