Bangladesh wants assistance from allies to uphold democratic practices

Bangladesh expects assistance from all allies, including India, to continue with the democratic practice and development work. Bangladesh high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said this while addressing an event on Friday.
He said, “Bangladesh achieved a democratic environment after overcoming many adverse situations. Political stability has been established in the country, which will help continue the development spree.”
He was discussing various aspects of the relationship between the two countries at an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi. The question-answer segment followed the initial remarks of the high commissioner.
In response to a question regarding the new US visa policy to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman said, “Bangladesh is committed to hold a free, fair and peaceful election. It is also important to continue democratic practices.”
“That is the goal of the international community, including the United States. Bangladesh also wants the same,” he added.
Mustafizur Rahman further said, “As a democratic country Bangladesh is quite stable now. Several free and fair national and local polls have been held under this government in a peaceful environment. Fair elections are being held now under this government. However, the path was not that easy. We face numerous adverse situations. And political stability is the key in continuing these democratic practices.”
Asked whether Bangladesh is interested in taking help from the Indian election commission for the sake of democracy or not, the high commissioner said, “It is the duty of the Election Commission of Bangladesh to hold a fair election. Therefore, it is the EC, who will decide whether any sort of help or advice is needed or not.”
Speaking regarding the importance of support and aid from India, Mustafizur Rahman said, “India is our friend. Their help during the liberation war is undeniable. And this friendship has strengthened further over the last five decades. As the closest neighbour and ally, Bangladesh always expects help from India.”
In response to a question regarding holding the election under a non-partisan caretaker government, the Bangladesh high commissioner said, “The government is following the verdict of the Bangladesh Supreme Court in this regard.”
Referring to improving the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India, the high commissioner said, “A positive improvement has been observed in every sector during the rule of Sheikh Hasina.
"Sheikh Hasina has also contributed in bringing peace and progress to the north-eastern region of India. Her policies pacified this vast region and paved its way to development."
Mustafizur Rahman also raised the unsettled issues regarding sharing water of the rivers flowing across both the country. He urged for expediting the processes, especially in case of the Teesta river. This issue should be settled as soon as possible for the millions of people in the northern part of Bangladesh, he added.