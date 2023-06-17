Bangladesh wants assistance from allies to uphold democratic practices

Bangladesh expects assistance from all allies, including India, to continue with the democratic practice and development work. Bangladesh high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said this while addressing an event on Friday.

He said, “Bangladesh achieved a democratic environment after overcoming many adverse situations. Political stability has been established in the country, which will help continue the development spree.”

He was discussing various aspects of the relationship between the two countries at an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi. The question-answer segment followed the initial remarks of the high commissioner.