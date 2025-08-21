Bangladesh

Bangladeshi diplomats, officials can travel to 32 countries without visa

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh on Thursday approved a visa exemption arrangement for its diplomatic, official passport holders to travel to Pakistan.

Diplomats and officials have already enjoyed this privilege in 31 countries.

Before this, Bangladesh last signed agreement on exemption from visa requirement for diplomatic and official passport holders with the African country of Gambia on 13 March this year, according to a report of state-run news agency BSS.

The report also mentioned the list of other 30 counties.

Bangladeshi diplomats and government officials enjoy visa exemption facility in 22 Asian countries. These are: China, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Pakistan (draft agreement approved).

In Europe and Eurasia, they can visit Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Russia, Belarus, and Serbia. In Africa, Botswana and Gambia are accessible, while in South America, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina offer visa-free entry

