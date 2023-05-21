Political commitment needed to resolve Rohingya crisis: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said sincerity with political commitment of all friendly countries is needed to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

“We are always hopeful that this will resolve the Rohingya crisis .. but for that sincerity of the Myanmar government is needed .. political commitment of all our friendly countries will help resolve it ... if they don’t have the sincerity it would not be settled,” he said.

The minister was talking to reporters after a seminar titled “Rohingya Repatriation: A Pathway to Peace, Stability and Harmony in the Bay of Bengal Region” organised by the Diplomats World Publication magazine at a city hotel.