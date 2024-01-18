Nation survives a persistent crisis: CEC
The chief election commissioner (CEC), Kazi Habibul Awal, believes that the nation survived a persistent crisis through the 12th national polls, though it does not seem like a permanent solution.
At an event at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, he also extended thanks to the election commission officials for their contribution to the successful completion of the polls.
Addressing the occasion, the CEC said, “If a crisis emerges over the election after every five years, it will hinder the country’s development. Hence, the political leadership should find a system for the election.”
Noting that the elections went relatively well, the CEC said he learned through newspapers that some appreciated the polls, while some made allegations. Both reactions should be taken into consideration.
Kazi Habibul Awal further said the election commission loses its credibility if the politicians do not trust it. “It is not like the elections were significantly participatory. A political crisis remains if the polls do not become largely credible to the overall political leadership. A quarter not only boycotted the elections but also declared to contain it. The crisis began on that particular day.”
Sharing his experience, the CEC said, “The pathway to the election was not so smooth. The election was carried out through concerted efforts of all. The nation felt relieved, albeit temporarily, and so did the election commission.”
He addressed the ongoing criticism, saying there are still criticisms, but they do not take into account the arbitrary vilifications on social media platforms. “The mainstream media outlets contain balanced discussions. The elections have taken place in a fairly credible manner, and it was recognised in most cases.”
He raised a counter-question as to -- how did the EC give an excuse? was it possible to defer the election for 30 years due to the lack of political consensus?
A number of organisations alleged that the election commission implemented the government’s secret agenda with the excuse of constitutional obligation. The CEC, however, claimed to be unaware of any such secret agenda. He raised a counter-question, “How did the EC give an excuse? Was it possible to defer the election for 30 years due to the absence of political consensus?”
He extended thanks to the government agencies and offices for their cooperation in holding the national election.
Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir, and Anisur Rahman also spoke on the occasion, with secretary Jahangir Alam in the chair.