Bangladesh on the path to recovery, says Finance Adviser
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Saturday stressed collective efforts to move Bangladesh forward, aiming to provide a better and more dignified life for all citizens.
"We want to ensure a quality life for all," he said at an event unveiling the second edition cover of his book, "Govornorer Smritikotha", followed by a discussion meeting at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Auditorium in Dhaka. The book's first edition was published in 2019.
Salehuddin Ahmed recalled that the country had nearly plunged into a severe crisis during the previous regime. "Bangladesh was almost on the brink of falling into a ditch," he noted, "but now it's turning around, thanks to the sincere efforts of the government and support from all stakeholders."
Emphasising responsibility over mere power acquisition, Salehuddin remarked, "We did not just assume power; we took responsibility. You cannot imagine the state Bangladesh was in previously; only those involved closely knew the depth of our troubles."
Reflecting on his experiences, the adviser described the background behind writing his memoir, which sheds light on critical periods in Bangladesh's banking sector and economy. He emphasized that he never compromised his principles during his tenure as Governor of Bangladesh Bank and earlier as a public servant.
Salehuddin called for enhanced honesty, integrity, and skill development among human resources to drive the nation forward. "Now more than ever, we need honesty, integrity, and competent human resources," he urged.
He added that Bangladesh enjoys a positive impression internationally. "We should all strive to uphold our country's dignity and self-respect."
Encouraging constructive criticism, Salehuddin cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against forces that may exploit criticism to harm national interests.
Highlighting the importance of balanced growth, the finance adviser emphasized, "We hope to rapidly move the country forward by ensuring quality life. High growth and income alone won't suffice; quality education and health care are equally crucial. We are relentlessly trying in this direction."
Salehuddin further called upon everyone, irrespective of class or creed, to support the interim government in swiftly addressing the nation's pressing challenges.
Speaking at the event, distinguished guests, including Editor and Publisher of the daily Bonik Barta Dewan Hanif Mahmud, CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman, Dhaka University professors Kazi Marufur Rahman and Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, former NBR chairman Abdul Majid, professor Mahbubullah, and writer Faruk Saifuddin, emphasised the need for the interim government to guide the economy towards recovery from near collapse.
They expressed cautious optimism, saying it would be unrealistic to expect full recovery within six months but emphasized the current leaders' potential to pave the way forward. They also underscored the pressing need to establish a society rooted in non-discrimination, equality, and justice.
Salehuddin hinted that his forthcoming third edition would expand beyond his memoirs as the former Governor. "I want to write about diverse contemporary experiences. Since I have taken an oath, I cannot divulge much now," he said.