Bangladesh on the path to recovery, says Finance Adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Saturday stressed collective efforts to move Bangladesh forward, aiming to provide a better and more dignified life for all citizens.

"We want to ensure a quality life for all," he said at an event unveiling the second edition cover of his book, "Govornorer Smritikotha", followed by a discussion meeting at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Auditorium in Dhaka. The book's first edition was published in 2019.

Salehuddin Ahmed recalled that the country had nearly plunged into a severe crisis during the previous regime. "Bangladesh was almost on the brink of falling into a ditch," he noted, "but now it's turning around, thanks to the sincere efforts of the government and support from all stakeholders."

Emphasising responsibility over mere power acquisition, Salehuddin remarked, "We did not just assume power; we took responsibility. You cannot imagine the state Bangladesh was in previously; only those involved closely knew the depth of our troubles."