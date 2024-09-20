Former planning minister arrested from Sunamganj
The police have arrested former planning minister and lawmaker from the Sunamganj-3 constituency MA Mannan. He was arrested from his home at around 10:30 pm in the Shantiganj upazila of the district yesterday, Thursday.
Sunamganj superintendent of police (SP) AFM Anwar Hossain Khan confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo last night.
A case was filed with Sunamganj Sadar police station on 2 September over the attack on protesting students on 4 August.
Duara Bazar upazila resident Hafiz Ahmed lodged the case under the speedy trial act accusing 99 people, including MA Mannan. According to the case statement, plaintiff’s brother Zahur Ahmed was injured in the attack.
Sunamganj SP AFM Anwar Hossain Khan said MA Mannan has been arrested on specific allegations. He is now in police custody at the Sadar police station. The police will appeal for his remand to question him.
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina left the country after resigning from her post on 5 August. Since then some 32 former ministers, lawmakers and top Awami League leaders have been arrested.