Former planning minister arrested from Sunamganj

The police have arrested former planning minister and lawmaker from the Sunamganj-3 constituency MA Mannan. He was arrested from his home at around 10:30 pm in the Shantiganj upazila of the district yesterday, Thursday.

Sunamganj superintendent of police (SP) AFM Anwar Hossain Khan confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo last night.

A case was filed with Sunamganj Sadar police station on 2 September over the attack on protesting students on 4 August.