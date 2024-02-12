Dhaka, Delhi to advance Teesta talk after India’s poll: Foreign minister

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud Monday said Dhaka and New Delhi will advance the discussion on much-awaiting Teesta water sharing treaty after the India’s upcoming general election scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

“The election procedure will start in India from next month, the polls will be held in April-May … we discussed that we would advance the matter (Teesta water sharing deal) after the Indian election,” he told newspersons at a briefing at his ministry this afternoon.

Hasan Mahmud made the remark referring his meeting with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday during his maiden bilateral meeting to India after assuming the office as the foreign minister.