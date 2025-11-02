No tourists could go St Martin’s Island in 2 days, ship operations from Cox’s Bazar remain uncertain

Although the government reopened St Martin’s Island to tourists from November, not a single visitor has managed to reach the island in the first two days.

The reason is, all tourist ships on the Cox’s Bazar–St Martin’s Island route remain suspended. And, it is still unclear when operations will resume.

According to the government announcement, up to 2,000 tourists would be allowed to visit the island daily from Cox’s Bazar. Two passenger vessels — MV Karnafuly and MV Boro Awlia, each with a capacity of 1,700 passengers — were authorised to operate from the BIWTA jetty at Nuniachhara on the Bakkhali River.

However, no ship has departed on this route either on Saturday or Sunday. Applications from four more vessels are currently pending approval.