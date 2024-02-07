Cardiovascular diseases behind one in five deaths

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the country. As much as 21 per cent of the total deaths are caused from cardiovascular diseases. Meanwhile, pneumonia is the topmost cause of death among children aged below five years. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) revealed this information recently.

BBS has published their regular publication, ‘Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022’ or SVRS 2022 in last January. It contains the latest national data on various topics like birth, death, average life expectancy, mortality rate, education and unemployment. Policy makers, researchers, educators, donor agencies and journalists consider SVRS data with great importance.

BBS has mentioned 15 leading causes of death. And, death from cardiac arrest headlines the list. Heart attack causes 17.45 per cent of the total deaths. Meanwhile, various types of cardiovascular diseases have been listed at eight. These cardiovascular diseases are behind 3.67 per cent of the total deaths.