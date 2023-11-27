Adopt these tips for a healthy heart!

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most common causes of death in the world. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol smoking and genetic factors increase the risk of heart diseases.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits also cause heart diseases. South-East Asian population is genetically prone to develop heart diseases early, which makes prevention by healthy lifestyle even more important.

However, the good part is that some types of heart diseases can be avoided or delayed by adhering to a good healthy lifestyle. Here are some ways with which one can keep heart diseases at bay: