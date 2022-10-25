Another cyclone may hit in December: Enamur Rahman

Enamur Rahman said prime minister Sheikh Hasina phoned him last night and thanked for tackling the cyclone well. At the same time, she asked to take effective measures to tackle the upcoming one which is supposed to hit the country in December.
It is said that a total of 419 unions across the country were affected in the cyclone. Nearly 10,000 houses were damaged in these areas. Besides, 6000 hectares of croplands were damaged, 1000 fishing enclosures washed away and nine people died.
He said they evacuated around one million people from disaster-prone areas. However, people started returning home from Monday midnight as the weather situation improved.
The process of handing over Tk 25,000 to the deceased families is underway. The affected families will also receive assistance for repairing their houses, the state minister added.
Replying to a question, he said it will take five to seven days to receive the full report of actual damage.