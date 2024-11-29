Bangladesh protests desecration of its flag before deputy HC in Kolkata

Bangladesh has expressed serious concern over a violent protest that took place outside the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata on Thursday.

It also urged the Indian government to ensure safety and security of the Bangladesh mission and its diplomats and staff.

In a press release on Friday, the foreign ministry said, the government is concerned over the violent protest organised outside the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata last afternoon by a Hindu organisation of Kolkata named Bongio Hindu Jagran.