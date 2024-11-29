Bangladesh protests desecration of its flag before deputy HC in Kolkata
Bangladesh has expressed serious concern over a violent protest that took place outside the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata on Thursday.
It also urged the Indian government to ensure safety and security of the Bangladesh mission and its diplomats and staff.
In a press release on Friday, the foreign ministry said, the government is concerned over the violent protest organised outside the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata last afternoon by a Hindu organisation of Kolkata named Bongio Hindu Jagran.
The rally and demonstration organised by a large group of protesters turned violent, with the protesters breaking through police barricades and reaching the boundary of the deputy high commission. They set fire to the national flag of Bangladesh and burned an effigy of the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.
Although the situation seems to be under control at the moment, there is a prevailing sense of insecurity among all the members of the deputy high commission, the release noted.
Condemning the incident, the foreign ministry said, “The government of Bangladesh strongly condemns the deplorable act of desecrating the national flag of Bangladesh and the burning of the effigy of the hon’ble chief adviser.”
On behalf of the Bangladesh government, the ministry called upon the government of India to take necessary measures in order to prevent occurrences of such incidents in the future.
“The government of Bangladesh condemns any form of violent activity and urges the government of India to ensure safety and security of the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata and other diplomatic missions of Bangladesh in India as well as its diplomats and non-diplomatic members of staff,” it added.