University to be built in Sunamganj Haor

Water stretches in every direction. Only a few electricity poles rise above the surface. On 125 acres of such land, now under water, work is underway to establish a university in Sunamganj. The government project, named Sunamganj University of Science and Technology, is currently awaiting approval at the Planning Commission.

The proposed campus is within Dekhar Haor, the second-largest haor (wetland) in Sunamganj. The land lies on the border of Sunamganj Sadar and Shantiganj upazilas, about 15 kilometers from Sunamganj town. According to local residents, the area remains submerged for nearly seven months of the year.

In July 2023, the Department of Environment cleared the acquisition of the land. Of the 125 acres, 100 acres are used for paddy cultivation, 15 acres are fallow, nearly five acres are graveyards, and about one acre serves as seedbeds. Some of the land is also classified as beel (wetland) or residential.

From the outset, there has been political debate over the location of the university. Local politicians wanted it closer to their constituencies. The site eventually chosen lies near the home of former Planning Minister M A Mannan. At the same time, a long-standing movement has been pushing for the university to be established in the district Sadar instead.