Foreign ministry briefing
Secretary-level meeting has scope to discuss on Sheikh Hasina's repatriation
Preparations are under way for the meeting between Bangladesh and India at foreign secretary level to be held in Dhaka next month.
There are opportunities to discuss the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is residing in India at the moment, in the meeting.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Toufique Hasan said this in response to a question from a newsperson during the weekly press briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.
The official said an inter-ministry meeting was held on Wednesday over this (foreign secretary level meeting). It has been learnt that a foreign office consultation (FOC) will be held in December.
Asked about the potential discussion on Sheikh Hasina’s return in the December meeting, Toufique Hossain said, “There will be opportunities to raise the issue in the upcoming Foreign Office Consultation (FOC). Probably everything will be clear as to what we want after that.”
Asked about the possibility of using the extradition treaty for Sheikh Hasina’s return, he said, “It cannot be said right now. Only one inter-ministry meeting has been held. There is still a lot of time.”
In response to another question as to whether the ministry has received any request to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country, Toufique Hossain said, “It is a political matter. So we will make our move only if we get such instructions from the higher authorities. Actually, we officially didn’t receive any such request so far.”
“There are reports of contact through the Interpol. But it should be done through the foreign ministry as the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the foreign ministry. However, we are yet to receive any order,” he added.