Secretary-level meeting has scope to discuss on Sheikh Hasina's repatriation

Preparations are under way for the meeting between Bangladesh and India at foreign secretary level to be held in Dhaka next month.

There are opportunities to discuss the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is residing in India at the moment, in the meeting.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Toufique Hasan said this in response to a question from a newsperson during the weekly press briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The official said an inter-ministry meeting was held on Wednesday over this (foreign secretary level meeting). It has been learnt that a foreign office consultation (FOC) will be held in December.