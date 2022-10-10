Reasons why finance minister won't join WB-IMF conference

Earlier on 29 August, AHM Mustafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that, “I will join the IMF annual conference this year and my first meeting with them will be held there. I will highlight the necessity of loans. However, the conditions IMF set to disburse loans are not bad at all.”

The finance ministry sources said the government wants 4 billion dollar loans from IMF. Earlier, Bangladesh sent a letter to IMF seeking loans. In this regard, a meeting is scheduled to be held there.

However, according to the letter the Economic Relations Division (ERD) sent to the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on 5 September, the finance minister is the leader of the trip while the central bank governor is the deputy leader.