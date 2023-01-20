Four officials of Islami Bank arrested for spreading rumours: DB

They were working at different branches of the bank in and outside of Dhaka.
Earlier, on 8 January, DMP’s cyber and special crime division intelligence team arrested five people on same charges.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP’s additional commissioner (detective branch) Harun Or Rashid on Thursday night confirmed the arrests the law enforcement made.
Besides, a DMP media release said all the arrested persons are bankers and have been working at the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. They want to put the government in an awkward position by destroying the bank and the country’s economy.
The media release further said leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir have been spreading rumours about the country’s finance sector. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is a reputable bank of Bangladesh. The bank has been doing business with repute since its opening.
It also said recently, several officials of the bank have spread panic among people by sharing concocted information regarding the bank. These officials are involved with Jamaat and Shibir and their main goal is to create alarm among people by spreading rumours in different ways including in the social media, it added.
DMP said a few more officials currently working at the IBBL have been identified based on the information of the people who were arrested earlier on charges of spreading rumours.
The DMP media release said the law enforcement is carrying out further investigation, suspecting a few officials. They will be brought to book if evidence is found against them.
The DMP media release further said a few anti-liberation persons were involved with establishing the bank. But the anti-liberation quarters started hatching conspiracies to destroy the bank when it was passed from the grips of Jamaat-Shibir over to S Alam Group and others .
The intentions of the anti-liberation forces will never come to fruition, it added.
Earlier, on 8 January, DB’s cybercrime division arrested five people from Dhaka. They are -- Mohammad Nur Un Nabi, Md. Afsar Uddin Roman, Md. Abu Sayeed Saju, Md, Swadhin Mia and Md. Abdus Salam.
They were shown arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act at Gulshan police station in the capital and sent to jail through court. The four officials, arrested on Thursday night, also were sent to Dhaka Central Jail through the court.