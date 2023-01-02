Islami Bank gets special loan of Tk 80 billion

The Bangladesh Bank has given a rare benefit of special loan of Tk 80 billion (8,000 crore) to Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) due to its liquidity crisis.

The crisis is in fact so severe that the bank failed to maintain the cash reserve ratio (CRR), a certain minimum amount of deposit a commercial bank has to hold as reserves with the central bank, for a total of 24 days in November and December of 2022. The bank is now facing fines for this.

The central bank has given this facility to the IBBL, without taking deposit of any Sukuk (Islamic bond or “Sharia-compliant” bond), at an interest rate of 8.75 per cent. Generally, the Shariah-based banks borrow money from the Bangladesh Bank depositing Sukuk and Bangladesh Government Islamic Investment Bond (BGIIB).