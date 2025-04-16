ERD signs €5m grant deal with IOM to boost migration, reintegration services
The Economic Relations Division (ERD) has signed a grant agreement worth Euro 5,000,000.00 with International Organisation for Migration(IOM) to strengthen initiatives related to migration and reintegration.
The agreement titled ‘Strengthened Service Delivery Systems for Improved Migration Management and Sustainable Reintegration’ that was signed on Tuesday will contribute to implementing the four-year project by the International Organization for Migration with fund support from the European Union.
The project will support the initiatives of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment and the foreign ministry to strengthen initiatives related to migration and reintegration.
The objective of the project is to contribute to strengthening gender-responsive and right-based migration and reintegration services in Bangladesh that ensure safe and orderly migration practices and the sustainable reintegration of migrants and returnees.
The project aims to achieve this through two main outcomes: Strengthening Migration Service Delivery Systems and Supporting Vulnerable Returnees.
Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the economic Relations Division, and Lance Bonneau, Chief of Mission, IOM Bangladesh signed the agreement.
Representatives from UN Wing of ERD and concerned government agencies were present at the signing ceremony.
This project is built to support the government’s priorities for migration and reintegration aligning the initiatives with global, regional and national development framework and priorities.