ERD signs €5m grant deal with IOM to boost migration, reintegration services

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) has signed a grant agreement worth Euro 5,000,000.00 with International Organisation for Migration(IOM) to strengthen initiatives related to migration and reintegration.

The agreement titled ‘Strengthened Service Delivery Systems for Improved Migration Management and Sustainable Reintegration’ that was signed on Tuesday will contribute to implementing the four-year project by the International Organization for Migration with fund support from the European Union.

The project will support the initiatives of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment and the foreign ministry to strengthen initiatives related to migration and reintegration.