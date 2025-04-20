NCP leaders face questions, allegations in general meeting

In recent days, there have been various posts on social media platforms against some top leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), while some discussants criticised them on television talks shows.

The party addressed these issues in a general meeting on Friday and the concerned leaders defended their positions.

The third general meeting, which lasted for nearly nine hours from afternoon to midnight, was held at the temporary headquarters of the party in the capital’s Bangla Motor area.

NCP convener Nahid Islam presided over the meeting, while member secretary Akhtar Hossain moderated it. Around 180 of the 216 members of the central convening committee were present there.