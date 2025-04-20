NCP leaders face questions, allegations in general meeting
In recent days, there have been various posts on social media platforms against some top leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), while some discussants criticised them on television talks shows.
The party addressed these issues in a general meeting on Friday and the concerned leaders defended their positions.
The third general meeting, which lasted for nearly nine hours from afternoon to midnight, was held at the temporary headquarters of the party in the capital’s Bangla Motor area.
NCP convener Nahid Islam presided over the meeting, while member secretary Akhtar Hossain moderated it. Around 180 of the 216 members of the central convening committee were present there.
In response to the recent allegations as well as criticisms, the party decided to form an organisational discipline and investigation committee. A press release noted that the committee will be announced on Sunday.
This correspondent spoke with five leaders who attended the meeting.
According to them, the meeting discussed that the party’s image is being tarnished due to a few individuals. Chief organiser for northern region Sarjis Alam was asked about the criticism over his visit to Panchagarh with a motorcade.
In response, Sarjis said he, along with some other leaders of the NCP, are being targeted by different quarters, in an effort to create controversy. He claimed that he has to use a car for security reasons as well as for emergency purposes. However, the car is rented.
According to multiple sources present in the meeting, Sarjis claimed that his lifestyle has long been well-established and that most allegations made against him on Facebook were exaggerated. Following the July movement, many people approached him seeking assistance and he responded to them without receiving any financial benefit. He also mentioned that people take photos with him during his public appearances on different occasions.
Another issue discussed was the meeting between Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah with Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Abdul Momen on 9 April. They submitted written complaints. In the general meeting, Hasnat clarified that the matter was personal and not related to the NCP. He also refrained from disclosing whom the complaints were against.
Multiple sources confirmed that nobody raised questions about Hasnat Abdullah, but he clarified the issues willingly.
Apart from this, the meeting questioned alleged financial irregularities by NCP joint member secretary Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir. Tanvir denied any wrongdoing, welcomed an investigation, assured of full cooperation.
Prothom Alo attempted to reach him over the phone to know about his clarifications. However, the calls were not received, while the messages remained unresponded.
On the condition of anonymity, a senior NCP leader said the meeting objected to the leaders’ apparently whimsical stances on different issues on social media platforms. Later, they agreed that no individual is above the party.
Describing the meeting as promising, a central NCP leader told Prothom Alo that many members had grievances on different issues, and they expressed the issues in the meeting in an open mind and sought accountability from the individuals concerned. This marks the beginning of a culture where no one is beyond question within the party.
The disciplinary and investigation committee will look into any allegations. The party will take action once the committee finds any allegations true. Until the investigation is complete, party members will support the accused.
In a Facebook post On Saturday, the general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Rashed Khan, accused Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir of earning money illegally from appointments of deputy commissioners, NCTB business, and lobbying. Rashed noted that Sarjis and Tanvir are now being questioned by their own party members about the source of their income. They might have to face the ACC soon.
When asked about the issues, Sarjis Alam told Prothom Alo that there are various propaganda campaigns on social media against them. There is no truth in these allegations, and they are embarrassed with this. Various false claims are being spread to create controversy over them. It is misguiding many people and leading to misconceptions about them.
Sarjis added that many party members had expressed concern at the meeting about the ongoing smear campaigns. It should be a regular practice, as it strengthens interpersonal and organisations relationships. “WHen there is accountability, nobody will be able to emerge as fascist. At the same time, there should be actions against the propagandists.”