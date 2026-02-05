Ashulia body-burning case: Former MP Saiful sentenced to death

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Saiful Islam has been sentenced to death in a crime against humanity case over the killing of seven people, including the burning of the bodies of six, in Ashulia area of Savar during the July mass uprising.

The verdict was delivered today, Thursday, by the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The other members of the tribunal are judge Md Manjurul Bashid and judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

*More to follow...