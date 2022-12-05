Govt expands 'Krishoker App' coverage area to 272 upazilas

The government has expanded the coverage area of 'Krishoker App' to 272 upazilas as the digital system gradually appeared popular among farmers since it was introduced in 2019 in 16 upazilas for procuring food grains including rice, reports BSS.

"The farmers of the 272 upazilas now can be enlisted as intending grain sellers are registering them using the 'Krishoker App'," food department's procurement director Mohammad Raihanul Kabir told BSS.

He said the decision was taken to bring the upcoming Aman procurement system under the app's coverage in these particular 272 upazilas out of the country's 495 upazilas as the amon procurement is set to start early next month.