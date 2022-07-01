Yunus Centre tries to hide truth: Information Minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday descried the Yunus Centre’s statement that denied Dr Muhammad Yunus’s role to scrap World Bank’s financing in Padma Bridge construction as evil attempts to hide the truth.

“As Padma Bridge has been built, many of those who opposed it changed their tone. BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) also tries to change its tone though Mirza Fakhrul Saheb yet to say anything,” he told newspersons at his ministry in the secretariat in the capital referring to the Yunus Center’s statement issued to the media.

He said Dr Yunus is the mastermind of the perpetrators against Padma Bridge particularly scarping of WB’s credit for the mega project.