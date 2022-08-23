Why the decision not to reveal who proposed which names, not unlawful: HC

The High Court has issued a rule seeking an explanation as to why is the decision not to reveal who proposed which names for selecting the competent persons for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners, will not be declared unlawful.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule on Tuesday, asking the information commission and cabinet secretary to respond to it within four weeks.

The information commission, on 7 June, announced its decision that the information on who proposed which names for selecting the competent persons is not worth publishing.