ACC finds no locker of BB ex-governor Rouf Talukder, 24 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) did not find any safe deposit lockers in the names of 25 officials including the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder, during a search operation on Sunday.

ACC director Kazi Sayemuzzaman informed this to the media after the raid.

He said, “There are no lockers in the names of 25 people at the Bangladesh Bank against whom we received complaints. Allegations are there against some more people. Later, the ACC will conduct raids based on orders from the court.”