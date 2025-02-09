ACC finds no locker of BB ex-governor Rouf Talukder, 24 others
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) did not find any safe deposit lockers in the names of 25 officials including the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder, during a search operation on Sunday.
ACC director Kazi Sayemuzzaman informed this to the media after the raid.
He said, “There are no lockers in the names of 25 people at the Bangladesh Bank against whom we received complaints. Allegations are there against some more people. Later, the ACC will conduct raids based on orders from the court.”
Officials of the central bank of Bangladesh filed the complaints against the 25 former and current officials of the bank.
Kazi Sayemuzzaman said they could find 272 lockers as of now.
Earlier in the day, an eight-member team of the anti-graft watchdog started the raid at the Bangladesh Bank around 12:30 pm today, as the court granted an appeal in this regard.
Earlier on 26 January, ACC searched the locker of former deputy governor SK Sur and recovered assets worth about Tk 50 million from there.
Currently, those have been kept under the custody of the central bank.
The ACC officials found several more lockers in the names of the central bank officials during the raid.
The ACC conducted the raid suspecting that there could be lockers in the names of the people who are under the scanner of corruption investigation.
The ACC issued a letter to the central bank governor on 2 February requesting the authority so that none could open those lockers at the central bank’s Motijheel branch.
Since then, no one is being allowed to open the lockers.
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan told the media that the ACC went there with a list of names and searched the list of lockers under their name.
But no locker was found, he added.