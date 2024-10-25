DG-level meeting of BGB, BSF postponed
The first director general-level meeting of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August has been postponed.
The 55th meeting between the DG’s of the border forces of the two neighbouring countries was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 18-22 November.
Indian news agency PTI reported that the meeting has been postponed due to changes in the plans of Bangladesh.
BGB and BSF chiefs hold such meetings twice a year.
Quoting sources, PTI said Bangladesh side said about postponing the meeting. It further said proceedings are underway to fix the new date for the meeting soon.
The last DG-level meeting of BGB and BSF was held in Dhaka in March this year.