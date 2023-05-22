‘Genocide-1971’ to get global recognition soon: Former Dutch MP Bommel

Bangladesh will get global recognition of the genocide that was in the country by the Pakistani army in 1971, said former Member of Dutch Parliament and human rights activists Harry van Bommel.

“Even if it takes a hundred years to get global recognition of the Armenian Genocide, I hope it will not take that long in the case of Bangladeshi Genocide. We want to have it within a few years, not even decades”, Bommel told a press conference at National Press Club in the capital on Sunday.