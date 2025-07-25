54 citizens’ statement
Demand for exemplary punishment of those behind Bangladesh Bank’s dress code for women
Fifty-four prominent citizens have strongly condemned the recent dress code directive issued for female officers at Bangladesh Bank, describing it as a “bad example of authority”.
They have also demanded that those responsible for issuing such an objectionable directive be identified through proper investigation and subjected to exemplary punishment.
The signatories made the demand in a joint statement released today, Thursday.
It said, “On 21 July, Bangladesh Bank issued a directive prescribing specific dress for its female officials and employees—saree, salwar-kameez with scarves, and hijabs of designated colours. The directive warned that violations would result in disciplinary action. The governor of Bangladesh Bank has announced the withdrawal of the directive. We thank him for that.”
“Such a directive is not only a clear violation of women’s fundamental rights and the Constitution, but also a disgrace to the institutional culture and standards of a national institution like Bangladesh Bank,” the statement continued.
Calling for punitive measures against those involved, the citizens in the statement added, “Despite its withdrawal, the fact remains that this directive was officially issued. Therefore, a thorough investigation must be carried out to identify those responsible, and strict, exemplary punishment must be imposed under existing laws. We want to remind all national institutions that they are ultimately accountable to the people.”
Among the signatories are: Sultana Kamal, Founding Chairperson, Human Rights Culture Foundation and Shaheen Anam, Executive Director; human rights activist Nur Khan; senior Supreme Court lawyer and ASK President ZI Khan; Shamsul Huda, Executive Director, Association for Land Reform in Bangladesh (ALRD); Professor Sumaiya Khair, Law department, Dhaka University; Professor Samina Luthfa, Sociology department; Naila Zaman Khan, Founding Head, Dhaka Shishu Hospital; Professor Robayet Ferdous, Mass Communication and Journalism department, Dhaka University; Associate Professor Tasnim Siraj Mahbub, English department, DhakaUniversity; Professor Zobaida Nasreen, Anthropology department, Dhaka University; Professor Mirza Taslima Sultana, Jahangirnagar University; indigenous rights activist Rani Yen Yen, Advocate Taslima Islam, chief executive at BELA; Associate Professor Maidul Islam, Sociology, University of Chittagong; senior Supreme Court lawyer Subrata Chowdhury, Monindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council; singer Krishnakoli Islam, and Niti Chakma, President, Hill Women’s Federation, among others.