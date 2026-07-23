Former army officer Mozaffar taken to Tribunal
Former army officer Mozaffar Hossain has been brought to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
Mozaffar was brought to the tribunal at around 9:20 am today, Thursday. He was subsequently taken to the tribunal’s lock-up.
Where had he been for 45 years?
Earlier, on 21 July, International Crimes Tribunal-2 ordered that Mozaffar be produced before the court today in connection with a case involving alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The order followed an application by Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam.
Mozaffar has been brought to the Tribunal-2 in connection with Mis Case No. 1/26, which was filed by the Chief Prosecutor.
The other accused in the lawsuit is Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, the former member of parliament for Feni-3.
According to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mozaffar—who had allegedly remained a fugitive for 45 years over accusations of involvement in the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman—was arrested from a residence in Banani, Dhaka, on the night of 15 July.
He was handed over to the military police at Dhaka Cantonment the following day, Thursday.
Formerly a major in the Bangladesh Army, Mozaffar is now 77 years old.