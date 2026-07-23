Bangladesh

Former army officer Mozaffar taken to Tribunal

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former army officer Mozaffar Hossain brought to the International Crimes Tribunal in the morning on 23 July 2026Sazid Hossain

Former army officer Mozaffar Hossain has been brought to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Mozaffar was brought to the tribunal at around 9:20 am today, Thursday. He was subsequently taken to the tribunal’s lock-up.

Where had he been for 45 years?

Earlier, on 21 July, International Crimes Tribunal-2 ordered that Mozaffar be produced before the court today in connection with a case involving alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

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The order followed an application by Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam.

Mozaffar has been brought to the Tribunal-2 in connection with Mis Case No. 1/26, which was filed by the Chief Prosecutor.

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Ziaur Rahman assassination: Mozaffar's role and 45 years in hiding

The other accused in the lawsuit is Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, the former member of parliament for Feni-3.

Former army officer Mozaffar Hossain brought to the International Crimes Tribunal in the morning on 23 July 2026
Sazid Hossain

According to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mozaffar—who had allegedly remained a fugitive for 45 years over accusations of involvement in the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman—was arrested from a residence in Banani, Dhaka, on the night of 15 July.

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DB hands over detained former army officer Mozaffar Hossain to the Army

He was handed over to the military police at Dhaka Cantonment the following day, Thursday.

Formerly a major in the Bangladesh Army, Mozaffar is now 77 years old.

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