PM Hasina urges all to say 'no' to wars

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon all to stand against all forms of aggression and atrocities, and say "no" to wars, as the precondition for sustainable development is lasting peace and security.

"We must speak out against all forms of aggression and atrocities, and say 'no' to wars. Bangladesh stands behind the UN Secretary General's 'New Agenda for Peace'," she said.

The prime minister made the call while delivering her address the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) at the ESCAP hall in United Nations Conference Center (UNCC) here.

She also urged world leaders to stop all wars, aggression and atrocities, saying that the attack on Gaza only increasing the casualties especially women and children, but discussion can bring peace.

"War is going on and genocide is going in Palestine. It must be stopped. War can't bring any solution," she said.