Tourism takes a nosedive this Eid for five reasons

People are getting a long holiday this time, covering both Eid and the Bangla New Year. A large section of the people is rushing in a festive mood from the cities to their homes in the villages. Some are going on vacation. Over the past few years, visiting tourist spots in the country and abroad has grown popular. But this time due to the inflation, people are cutting corners when it comes to travel. There are basically five reasons why people are less eager to travel this Eid compared to other years.

Persons involved in the tourism sector say that the global economic pressure has had an impact in the country too. People are struggling to meet their daily expenses. They can't really think of spending on luxuries like travel. The dollar rate is high. Airfare is high. This has put a dampener on foreign travel. Other than the high costs, the high temperatures are also not conducive to travel. And then there is the unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. All these serve as deterrents to vacationing this time.