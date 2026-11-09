How much wage will workers’ representatives propose today

The representative of readymade garment workers will submit an initial wage proposal at the second meeting of the Minimum Wage Board today, on Monday. Meanwhile, labour unrest in Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur has eased since the board’s first meeting. However, authorities declared 38 factories closed on Sunday (8 November), after workers did not report for work.

The second meeting of the wage board will be held at 11:00 am today at its office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka. It will be chaired by Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani.

Representatives of both factory owners and workers will attend the meeting. They are expected to bring two experts each to assist in the discussions. The chairman granted permission to do so at the first meeting last Wednesday (4 November).