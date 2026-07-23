RAB helicopter flew with SMGs and shotguns on board, finds ICT investigation agency

Experts say shotguns are used to fire rubber bullets or lead pellets, while gas guns launch tear gas shells. Sound grenades create loud explosions. Shotguns, gas guns and sound grenades are generally considered non-lethal, but submachine guns (SMGs) that are used to fire live ammunition are lethal.

Sources involved in the investigation said RAB provided the tribunal's investigation agency with an inventory of the weapons and ammunition in response to its request. The force also supplied records of helicopter operations. Investigators have identified those who were aboard the helicopters.

Based on information provided by RAB, sources in the tribunal's investigation agency said RAB helicopters flew over different parts of Dhaka on 19 July 2024.

To suppress the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, 13 shotguns, 13 gas guns and four SMGs were loaded onto the helicopters that day. They also carried 340 sound grenades, along with 260 rounds of shotgun ammunition, 558 rounds for gas guns and 240 rounds for the SMGs.

As many as 218 gas-gun rounds and 122 sound grenades were fired during the operations.

The 19 July of 2024 was a Friday. The following day, Saturday, Prothom Alo published a front-page report on the operations. Citing local residents and witnesses, the report said sound grenades and tear gas shells were fired from RAB the helicopters at protesters in Rampura, Science Lab and New Market.