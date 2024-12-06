Jaiswal’s briefing
Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri due in Dhaka Monday
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will arrive in Dhaka on 9 December to attend the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).
Vikram Misri will discuss various issues on Bangladesh-India mutual interests with his Bangladesh counterpart.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this during a weekly briefing on Friday.
He said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 9 December. And he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office Consultations led by the Foreign Secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting.”
The spokesperson, however, did not clarify whether Vikram Misri would meet Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus.
This is the first visit of Vikram Misri since he became the foreign secretary. His trip is taking place at a time when the Dhaka-Delhi ties felt a strain following the political changeover in Bangladesh.
India accused that repression on minority is underway in Bangladesh, what Dhaka says was an exaggeration and Indian media and political parties have engaged in propaganda over it.
Replying to a query on the imprisonment of expelled ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krisha Das, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We want to reiterate our position again that they have legal rights and we hope that these legal rights will be respected and that the trial will be fair, transparent. They will get a fair and transparent trial.”