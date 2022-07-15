Bangladesh remains most gender-equal country in South Asia, slips six notches globally

Bangladesh has been listed as the most gender-equal country in South Asia for the eighth time in a row, according to a study by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The country has managed to stay ahead of its regional neighbours since 2014.

Despite being the best performer in the region, Bangladesh slipped six notches to rank 71st among 146 countries on the WEF Global Gender Gap Report 2022, which benchmarks countries based on how close they are to reaching gender equality.