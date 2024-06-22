PM Hasina accorded ceremonial reception in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier, on her arrival at the Presidential Palace around 9:00am (local time), the Bangladesh prime minister was received by Modi.

A horse mounted regiment of the President's Guards escorted her motorcade from the Rashtrapati Bhavan gate to the forecourt.

Later, Sheikh Hasina was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The national anthems of the two countries were played at that time. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina then inspected the guard and received salute.