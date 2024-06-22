PM Hasina accorded ceremonial reception in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a warm ceremonial reception by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A red carpet was rolled out at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here to receive Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the national anthems of Bangladesh and India were played.
Earlier, on her arrival at the Presidential Palace around 9:00am (local time), the Bangladesh prime minister was received by Modi.
A horse mounted regiment of the President's Guards escorted her motorcade from the Rashtrapati Bhavan gate to the forecourt.
Later, Sheikh Hasina was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services of the Indian Armed Forces.
The national anthems of the two countries were played at that time. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina then inspected the guard and received salute.
Then, the Indian prime minister introduced his cabinet colleagues to Sheikh Hasina at the presentation line. The Bangladesh premier also introduced her entourage members to Modi.
Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, state minister for posts, telecommunications and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh high commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, power division secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh satellite company limited chairman Shahjahan Mahmood, principal staff officer of armed forces division Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, railways secretary Md Humayun Kabir, ERD secretary Md Shariar Kader Siddiky, press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, speech writer M Nazrul Islam, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah and other members of her entourage were present.
Later, the Bangladesh prime minister went to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi (grave).
Then, Sheikh Hasina went to Hyderabad House to hold a one-to-one meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi followed by delegation level talks.