PM Hasina opens International Fleet Review-2022

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.
It is the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.
The IFR serves as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.
The navy headquarters expect that the IFR will be a great opportunity for Bangladesh in general and Bangladesh Navy in particular will interact with world navies in Bangladeshi waters, promote tourism and infrastructure development in the coastal areas of the country.
The broad schedule of the event includes inauguration followed by a beach parade, glimpses of special force’s activities at sea and fleet review.
Cultural events attended by foreign participants and international food festival was also arranged to present the diversified culture and rich traditions of Bangladesh and the participating countries.