PM Hasina opens International Fleet Review-2022

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.

It is the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR serves as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.