Who is to tame inflation, explain failure?

There is a similarity between inflation and temperature as the real impact exceeds the calculated one in both instances.

The average inflation rate now stands at 9 per cent here, but its impact on low-income people is more than twice of the rate.

Although there was a commitment to keeping the inflation rate below the threshold of 6 per cent, the government, or the Bangladesh Bank (BB) have blatantly failed to maintain it.

Here, the responsibility directly lies with the central bank, and it must be held accountable.

There are numerous instances of central banks being held accountable before the government and the public.