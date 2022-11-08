Bangladesh economic crisis set to deepen, prolong

There is no sign of the ongoing financial crisis to be resolved any soon. Rather, it is being deepened and prolonged. Several financial indicators have weakened further. The power and energy crisis has intensified further.

The risk of a food crisis is looming large all over the world, including Bangladesh. The prime minister herself has mentioned about a possible famine.

The foreign reserve has dwindled by more than 11 billion dollars in the current year. The income from remittance and exports has slowed down. The transaction deficit has reached a new record now due to low foreign exchange earnings.

The biggest problem for the common people now is inflation. It has increased the living cost and decreased the actual income of people. The big problems for the entrepreneurs are the power and energy crises. The production has declined. The Bangladesh Bank is still struggling with the rate of dollars. The government income is also low. As a result, it is not possible to increase the allocation for subsidies.

The global economy is showing no good signs either. The central bank of the USA has aggressively increased the policy interest rate six times in the current fiscal. Despite that, the inflation is not slowing down. As a result, the risk of global recession is increasing. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says bad times are yet to come. Global growth will slow further and the inflation rate will increase. In other words, the year 2023 will not go well.

While speaking about the financial situation, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam told Prothom Alo, “There is some kind of pressure in the economy. However, there is nothing to be panicked. There is nothing to be frustrated with current levels of the economic indicators.”

“Once the electricity supply is regularised, the production will return to normal. And then it will be possible to control the inflation. If we get assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, we will be able to resolve the dollar crisis. There are talks about the food crisis. But we have achieved a bumper Aman production this year. We are preparing for a bumper Boro production. We are very cautious about the agricultural production this year.”