Inward remittance increases by about 11pc

The country has received USD 23.91 billion as remittance in the outgoing fiscal year of 2023-24, according to the statistics of Bangladesh Bank.

The inward remittance was USD 21.60 billion during the last fiscal of 2022-23.

Inward remittance has increased by 10.69 per cent in the outgoing fiscal compared to the previous year.

A total of USD 2.54 billion in remittance was received in June, during the month of Eid-ul-Azha, which is the highest in three years.

In 2020, the country received USD 2.59 billion.

About the sudden increase in remittance , some in the banking sector said the money, which was laundered in the past, is being brought home as remittance. Moreover, banks are paying high rates against dollars. As a result, Bangladeshis are being encouraged to send remittance through formal channels and remittance is increasing.