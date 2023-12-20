Bangladesh 7th largest recipient of remittance

The World Bank projected remittance flows to Bangladesh would rise in 2023 from the negative growth in 2022, and, currently, remittances are growing at 7 per cent in the country and are expected to reach USD 23 billion in 2023, according to a World Bank report.

The World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD) revealed the data in the “Leveraging Diaspora Finances for Private Capital Mobilization: Migration and Development Brief 39” released on Monday.