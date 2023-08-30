Was with PM for two hours but didn't discuss about syndicate: Commerce minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference on Tuesday said she will ask the commerce minister Tipu Munshi about his statement on the syndicate on essential commodities.

However, when commerce minister Tipu Munshi was asked about it on Wednesday, he said, “The prime minister said this, I didn’t. Under what circumstance she said this and what she meant by it, I don’t know.”

He further said, “After the prime minister’s press conference I was with her for two hours, but we didn’t speak on the matter.”