Bangladesh's apparel exports to EU increases by 16.61pc in six months

Bangladeshi RMG export to USA stood at $4.27 billion in July-December period of the current fiscal year with only 1.11 percent year on year growth. At the same time, exports to the UK and Canada reached $2.39 billion and $774.16 million, with 11.89 per cent and 28.42 per cent growth respectively.
Apart from the traditional markets, the country's apparel exports to non-traditional markets grew by 32.19 per cent to $4.04 billion from $3.05 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Among the non-traditional markets, export to Japan reached $754.72 million with 42.54 per cent growth. Bangladesh's exports to India also increased significantly by 50 per cent, which is $548.89 million.
Talking to BSS, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Mohiuddin Rubel said that although the statistics have shown positive growth in RMG exports to the major countries, but the growth has declined compared to the previous months of the current fiscal year.
"It indicates that the growth might be declined further in the coming months," he added.