Bangladesh's apparel exports to EU increases by 16.61pc in six months

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) increased by 16.61 per cent to $11.50 billion during the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal year (FY23) compared to $9.87 billion fetched during the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY22), reports BSS.

Considering the major markets in the EU region as per the statistic of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh's export to Germany grew by 3.54 per cent year on year reaching $3.45 billion.

The country's export to Spain and France grew by 17.62 per cent and 33.08 per cent with an amount of $1.70 billion and $1.41 billion respectively during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

On the other hand, exports to Poland declined by 18.43 per cent during the mentioned period.