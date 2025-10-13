What awaits shareholders of five merging shariah-based banks?

What will happen to the general shareholders of the five Shariah-based banks currently in the process of merger is a major question now dominating the stock market.

The concern arises because all five of these banks are listed on the stock exchange. As the merger moves forward, stakeholders in the market are questioning what fate awaits individual investors — and so far, no clear answer has emerged.

In this situation, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has said that the merger process must proceed in a way that protects the interests of general investors. In a letter to Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, the BSEC has called for ensuring the protection of investors’ interests.

Bangladesh Bank has initiated the merger of five private banks that fell into financial distress due to widespread irregularities during the rule of the ousted Awami League government. The banks are First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, and EXIM Bank.

Among them, the first four were controlled by the controversial business conglomerate S Alam Group, which was closely linked to the Awami League government. EXIM Bank was controlled by another Awami League–affiliated businessman, Nazrul Islam Mazumder. All five are publicly listed companies.