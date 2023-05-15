Markets tumble as Turkey faces runoff election after Erdogan leads first round

Hasnain Malik, Tellimer, Dubai:

"This is a major disappointment to investors hoping for a win for opposition candidate (Kemal) Kılıçdaroğlu and the reversion to orthodox economic policy he promised; a hope reinforced by the withdrawal of rival centrist candidate Ince on 11 May.

"For bulls on Turkish assets, expectations have quickly shifted from a possible outright win for Kılıçdaroğlu in round one to, at best, a split government should he win round two, given Erdogan's People's Alliance has won a majority in parliament, and, at worst, another mandate for Erdoganomics.

"Without any reversion to orthodox economic policy, which would carry its own painful corrective steps in the short-term, the investment case in Turkish local currency assets remains trapped in a debate as to whether devaluation is sufficient to reflect market-unfriendly interest rate policy."

Onur Muminoglu, Credit Suisse, Istanbul:

"Markets read-across: No clear outcome from the presidential votes this morning implies pending macro/political uncertainty potentially for the following two weeks (at least).

"Although this is a highly top-down macro factor relevant to a large number of industries, we note that more domestically oriented sectors, such as banks, retailers or large-cap diversified conglomerates ... may be perceived as higher beta to macro/political developments, whereas investors may monitor FX:lira trends for industrial exporters."