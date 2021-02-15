Bangladesh and Japan talks on 24 Feb

Bangladesh and Japan are in discussion on five projects worth US$ 8.38 billion under public-private partnership (PPP), reports UNB.

The projects are -- Construction of Multimodal Transport Hub (MmTH) at Kamlapur and airport railway stations; Construction of Outer Ring Road (southern part) of Dhaka City; Improvement of Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar Highway; and the Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-2.

Total investment needed for these projects is estimated to be $8.38 billion, which is about 30 per cent of the portfolio of Public Private Partnership Authority’s (PPPA) pipeline.

It is expected that the PPP projects with Japan through government to government (G2G) partnership modality will ease the massive financial investment of Bangladesh government.

Sultana Afroz, secretary and chief executive officer (CEO) of PPPA, and Ito Naoki, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, on Monday discussed about the upcoming fourth Bangladesh-Japan Joint PPP Platform meeting which will be held on 24 February through online platform.