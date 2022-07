Bangladesh's trade deficit has widened to USD $ 30.81 billion in 11 months of current fiscal year (FY) due to hefty rise of import demand in post Covid-19 pandemic period, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday released this data 'the current account balance' after clearing foreign transactions. In the last FY 21, the trade deficit was $2.28 billion.

Bangladesh export has increased by 32.98 per cent in the July-May of the current financial year, while the import rose to 39.03 per cent, BB data showed.