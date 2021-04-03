BB to support SMEs boost economy

Bangladesh Bank will provide a total of Tk 600 billion (60,000 crore) to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by 2023 to ensure economic resilience that will enhance GDP, employment, and inclusive development, reports UNB.

Deputy governor of the central bank Abu Farah Md Naser said this at a virtual dialogue titled "Creating Resilient Recovery for Businesses through Enhancing Investment Opportunities: A Case of Southwest Bangladesh."

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) with support from the PROKAS programme of the British Council organised the dialogue.

As the chief guest of the programme, Md Naser also said the bank has taken the initiative to extend the timeline of the current stimulus package by 2023.