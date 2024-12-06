Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, four others allowed to open LCs

In addition to restricting the lending activities of six banks facing liquidity crises due to irregularities, Bangladesh Bank had imposed a 100 per cent margin requirement on their letter of credit (LC) opening activities.

However, the regulatory body has now lifted these restrictions in the interest of the banks' recovery. As a result, the banks can now open letters of credit for import based on demand.

The boards of directors of these banks have already been changed, and Bangladesh Bank has extended a loan of Tk 225 billion to help resolve the liquidity crisis.

The six banks Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank, and Bangladesh Commerce Bank. All six were previously owned and controlled by the S Alam Group.